Milwaukee bus driver pulls over to help woman in labor

The Milwaukee County Transit System has released surveillance video of one of its bus drivers pulling over to assist a pregnant woman who was going into labor on Christmas Eve.

According to Ride MCTS's Twitter page, bus driver Tayetta Currin was on the Goldline route when she saw a woman walking on the side of the street who appeared to be struggling.

Currin pulled over and discovered that the woman, who was seven month pregnant, was going into labor. She helped the woman onto the bus and two passengers helped her sit down.

The bus driver called an ambulance and waited with the pregnant woman until it arrived.

Currin and the passengers then helped the woman off the bus when the Wauwatosa Fire Department arrived and paramedics took her safely to the hospital.