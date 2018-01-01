'Sitting Is The New Smoking': Doctor Dishes On How To Have A Healthier 2018

Just days into 2018, a resolution of a healthier life might be on the mind and there are some ways to maximize your effort.

One way to be healthier this year is to sit less.

'Sitting is the new smoking," said Dr. Roy Buchinsky, director of wellness at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and the Robert and Susan Hurwitz Master Clinician in Wellness.

That's just one of the tips he has to share for those looking to live healthier this year.

Dr. Buchinsky suggests working towards taking 10,000 steps per day to increase your physical activity – no excuses allowed.

He also suggests taking a bite out of your fruit, not drinking it.

"Don't drink your fruit when you can eat your fruit," said Dr. Buchinsky.

When the fruit is liquefied, it can lose a lot of its fiber and it increases the sugar load on your body.

Also, he says, "If the food is white, it's probably not right."

Try to avoid white carbohydrates like white bread, bagels, pasta, rice and, yes, pizza.

He suggests replacing them with whole-grain bread, brown rice, and pasta made from quinoa or brown rice.

Beyond food, he says sleep is key. Aim for seven to eight hours each day to keep you functioning at your best.

Staying healthy is also about the mind.

"Maintain a gratitude attitude every day," said Buchinsky adding that looking at life with a positive attitude will help you deal better with everyday problems.

The top tip from Dr. Buchinsky – "Take your work seriously, but don't take yourself too seriously."