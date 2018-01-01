Reward offered after dead horses dumped along road

Investigators want to find out who dumped two dead horses along a road in Schuylkill County.

According to East Union Township police, the two dead horses were dumped on a rural road near Sheppton this week.

The horses were discovered under a tarp along Girard Manor Road. Police believe they were disposed of between 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

On the police department's Facebook page, officers call those responsible "…disgusting excuses for human beings."

"To see something like this where all hope is gone and it's, it's just, it's overwhelming sadness and just the cruelty," said humane police officer Janine Choplick of Hillside SPCA.

Police and cruelty officers from Hillside SPCA in Schuylkill County are investigating the case.

"They were somebody's horses, you know? That's the killer," said Choplick.

Investigators plan to send the horses for testing to figure out the exact cause of death, though they say it's clear the horses were malnourished.

"I was speechless, just sad, horrible," said humane officer Maureen Graf.

Cruelty officers say a new state law that just went into effect protects horses from animal cruelty. Before, they say, doing something like starving and dumping horses would have meant just a fine. Now, they say the people responsible could face felony charges.

"Definitely a lot more hopeful that now we can get something done about it. If we find out whose horses they were, we could actually get them prosecuted," said Graf.

"It's just the last act of despicableness that someone just throws their body on the side of the road, and there's two of them, so it's just horrendous," said Choplick.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 570-384-5829.

The Hillside SPCA is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.