Scaramucci on Bannon: 'I said the truth six months ago of what he was like'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday doubted a major claim in a new book about President Donald Trump's first year in office.

"I can tell you a lot of it does not seem right to me," Scaramucci said on CNN's "New Day," referencing new claims made in Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

Speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo, Scaramucci pointed to the specific claim that Trump looked as though he'd "seen a ghost" on Election Night. Trump, according to Wolff, told former Fox News head Roger Ailes that he had "totally won" a week before the election, because even if he lost, his brand would be more powerful than ever.

"Certainly we all had great uncertainty in the campaign and the tightness of polling, but nobody wanted to win more than the President of the United States, and frankly, nobody worked harder," Scaramucci said.

"For someone to say he didn't think he was going to win, or that he was going to win by losing, I sort of think that's a bunch of nonsense," he added.