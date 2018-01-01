wx_icon Mason City -1°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin -2°

wx_icon Charles City -2°

wx_icon Rochester -9°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday in Berkeley, California, according to a ...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 5:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 5:56 AM

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday in Berkeley, California, according to a preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

Scroll for more content...

The earthquake hit at 2:39 a.m. local time (5:39 a.m. ET), jolting the densely populated San Francisco Bay Area.

The epicenter was near the Berkeley-Oakland border, and the shaking was felt throughout the Bay Area. The depth of the earthquake was about 8 miles, according to the USGS.

The Hayward Fault passes through Berkeley and extends through several cities on the east side of the Bay Area.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events