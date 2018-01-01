Mom fears son living with autism will get sick because there's no heat in their home

It's been freezing for more than a week in New York and families in the Astoria Houses say they haven't had heat in days.

Resident Nirka Mercado is especially concerned about her 20-year-old son Joshua Sanchez, who has autism, getting sick.

"It's outrageous. We are freezing," Mercado said. "[My son] watches PIX11 everyday. He was hoping you would help him, too."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority told PIX11 News:

"Staff has visited the resident and confirmed heat is working in her apartment. We must do better to ensure all residents have the safe, warm homes they deserve."