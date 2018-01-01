Mother arrested after dead newborn discovered in backyard

A young woman is accused of leaving her lifeless newborn baby in a backyard Tuesday night, and faces investigation on first-degree murder charges.

Police arrested Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, after receiving a report about a dead infant in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Longfellow Lane in Highlands Ranch.

Police say the baby still had its umbilical cord attached. Its cause and manner of death will be determined by the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

Wasinger-Konrad is currently at the Douglas County Detention Center on a no-bond hold. The investigation remains active, though the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has asked 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler to pursue first-degree murder charges.

Colorado has a "Safe Haven Law" which allows new parents to hand over infants up to 72 hours old to employees at fire stations or hospitals with no questions asked so long as the baby is unharmed.

Wasinger-Konrad has one prior conviction in Colorado, according to court records. She pleaded guilty in July 2016 to felony theft of between $5,000 and $20,000 out of Jefferson County. She received a two-year deferred sentence.

Online records show Wasinger-Konrad's next court appearance is set for Jan. 9, where she will learn her official charges.