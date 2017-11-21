US says 2 terrorists killed in Somalia airstrike

US forces conducted an airstrike on Tuesday targeting Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, US Africa Command said, the latest military action against the terror group in the country.

The strike killed two terrorists and destroyed "one vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, preventing it from being used against the people in Mogadishu," the statement said.

The early morning strike occurred approximately 50 kilometers west of Mogadishu, the Somalian capital. US Africa Command assesses that no civilians were killed in the strike.

"US forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect the United States, its partners and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups," the statement continued.

There have been over 30 strikes in Somalia since President Donald Trump took office. A Christmas Eve airstrike against Al-Shabaab killed 13 terrorists, US Africa Command said.

In December, a State Department official told CNN the US is cutting some military aid to Somalia due to allegations of misuse, a move that comes even though the US has become more involved in Somalia, fighting Al-Shabaab and ISIS with airstrikes and having some 500 US troops in the country to advise local forces.