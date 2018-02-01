Oklahoma puppy with ears cut off goes home with new forever family

Little Rocky's story captivated the hearts of many around the metro.

The three-month-old puppy's situation was horrifying after he was found with both of his ears cut off down to the scalp.

"It looks like they were torturing this dog," Kaylee Doonkeen said.

She and her husband discovered the puppy crying in their yard the day before Thanksgiving.

He was rushed to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter where he was treated and he's been in a foster home ever since.

On Sunday, Rocky started a new chapter in his life.

"It was terrible. It's inhuman to think that someone would do that to a puppy, to anything and it just broke my heart when I saw him," said Jesse Dean.

Rocky was adopted by Jesse and April Dean and their five-year-old grandson, Tucker.

"He just needs some love. And we just thought we would give it to him," said Dean.

The Deans were chosen from about one hundred people who contacted the shelter wanting to adopt Rocky.

Shelter officials say the family was just a good fit.

"When you have a puppy, he needs a lot of time and patience and they had that available for him. And then we knew it was important that Rocky go somewhere with children. He loves to play, he loves to be around children," said Jon Gary, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter Superintendent.

The Dean family gave Rocky a new name.

He will now be called Mako, named after the shortfin Mako shark.

"He's tough. He's tough. He's, Mako's are tough fish, sharks and he's a survivor and now he's going to get the love he deserves," said Dean.

"Mako's" ears have healed well and shelter employees are happy that he found a home.

But they say it was tough to see him go.

"It was actually kind of hard. You know we've all kind of grown attached to him over the last couple months and he's been in a foster home but he visits us regularly," said Gary.

As the Dean family left the shelter, they promised to bring him back to visit.

Authorities still don't know who abused Mako.

Gary says there is around $15,000 in reward money from various organizations for information leading to an arrest.