Trump keeping options 'open' on Iran sanctions waiver

President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to sign an Iran sanctions waiver later this month, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

But Sanders said the administration is keeping "our options open" as far as sanctions against Iran are concerned.

Trump faces a mid-January deadline when he must decide about renewing temporary waivers for US sanctions against Iran. The renewal of those waivers -- which provide relief from US sanctions not set to expire for several years -- must occur every 120 days under the terms of the agreement.

Trump waived the sanctions at the last deadline.

Sanders also expressed Trump's support for the popular protests in Iran and said the White House believes "the Iranian people are angry at the rising tide of corruption in their daily lives.

"The people are tired of paying the price for their violent and corrupt rulers," Sanders said of the largest protests in Iran since 2009. "The international community cannot sit silent as it did then. We call on the regime to respect its citizens' basic right to express their desire for change."