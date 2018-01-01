Woman pulled from vehicle submerged in pond

A woman was hospitalized after she was rescued from a freezing retention pond on Indianapolis' south side Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a retention pond at 4909 Sunview Circle at around 8:23 p.m. Sunday. A woman in her 30s was trapped in her SUV in the water.

"It's coming in," the woman said, according to the emergency dispatcher. "It's filling up. It's cold."

When the first responder arrived at the scene, 90 percent of the vehicle was submerged, and they could hear her banging on the glass window.

The first diver, on his first operational dive since graduating from Dive School in October, entered the water and found the vehicle 12 feet under the surface. Three divers broke the sunroof and pulled her out within four minutes of entering the water.

Efforts to pull the car out of the water were delayed after the divers' equipment froze.

A bystander told police the vehicle left a nearby parking lot, went over a curb, then slid about 150 yards across the pond before the SUV broke through the ice.

As of early Monday morning, the woman is in critical condition.