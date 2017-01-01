Multiple deputies injured after shots fired in Denver suburb

Multiple deputies were injured Sunday after shots were fired following a domestic disturbance call in a Denver suburb, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Residents in the area were ordered to shelter in place.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the deputies, the sheriff's office tweeted, saying "the scene remains active." The FBI office in Denver said it is aware of the incident and has offered its full support to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, about 20 miles south of Denver.

"Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls," the office tweeted. An emergency shelter has also been set up for those displaced by the massive police response.