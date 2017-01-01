The year in political illustrations

An unprecedented year in political news led to an array of creative editorial design concepts at CNN, many with President Donald Trump as the dominant theme. From finding new ways to illustrate the President's policies to capturing his personal mannerisms, here are some of the highlights of 2017 from CNN's design team.

Scroll for more content...

All the President's tweets

2017 ongoing: Every single tweet from Trump and the context behind some of his Twitter messages.

Credit: Will Mullery

House Republicans pull plan to gut independent ethics committee after Trump tweets

Published: January 2

Credit: Will Mullery

People of New Hampshire sound off against White House voter fraud claims

Published: February 13

Credit: Will Mullery

Then and now: Trump's reversal on leaks

Published: February 16

Credit: Will Mullery

States' rights for bathrooms, but not for marijuana

Published: February 24

Credit: Will Mullery

80 times Trump talked about Putin

Published: March 21

Credit: Will Mullery

Who's who in the Trump-Russia saga

Published: March 29

Credit: Will Mullery

The Senate is about to change forever

Published: April 3

Credit: Will Mullery

Then and now: Donald Trump's biggest reversals

Published: April 13

Credit: Will Mullery

The Point: Trump's poll numbers should terrify Republicans

Published: May 15

Credit: Joyce Tseng

STATE: God and the Don

Published: June 2017

Credit: David Flanagan

James Comey testimony: Trump asked me to let the Michael Flynn investigation go

Published: June 7

Credit: Will Mullery

Trump's first 6 months: By the numbers

Published: July 19

Credit: Joyce Tseng

Senate rejects proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare

Published: July 25

Credit: Joyce Tseng

Robert Mueller issues grand jury subpoenas related to Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting

Published: August 3

Credit: Joyce Tseng

STATE: The California GOP's last gasp

Published: September 2017

Credit: Will Mullery

This is global Trumpism

Published: September 19

Credit: Will Mullery

All the times Trump has insulted North Korea

Published: September 22

Credit: Joyce Tseng and Kelly Flynn

STATE: The most famous 'undecided voter' has big problems with Trump

Published: October 2017

Credit: Ken Fowler

CNN poll: Most Americans oppose Trump's tax reform plan

Published: October 18

Credit: Joyce Tseng

How Trump's policies could hurt the Rust Belt

Published: October 25

Credit: Joyce Tseng

Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency

Published: October 26

Credit: Joyce Tseng

'We'll see!' How Trump answers tough questions

Published: October 27

Credit: Will Mullery

Facebook estimates 126 million people were served content from Russia-linked pages

Published: October 30

Credit: Ken Fowler

What you need to know about the Manafort and Gates indictment

Published: October 30

Credit: Ken Fowler

Why Mueller is the most powerful man in Washington

Published: October 30

Credit: Ken Fowler

Melania Trump's got her own kind of fashion diplomacy

Published: November 5

Credit: Joyce Tseng

As Syria joins Paris climate agreement, US stands alone

Published: November 7

Credit: Will Mullery

The cases that define the US free press

Published: November 20

Credit: Joyce Tseng

Why some victims of sexual harassment can't speak out

Published: November 24

Credit: Joyce Tseng

The slow rise and quick fall of Al Franken

Published: December 7

Credit: Ken Fowler

Use this calculator to see how the tax bill will affect your paycheck

Published: December 13

Credit: Will Mullery

White House, GOP celebrate passing sweeping tax bill

Published: December 20

Credit: Joyce Tseng