Vancouver 17-year-old shooting victim: 'I have to sit in pain every day just for some weed'

A Vancouver 17-year-old said she was just hanging out with her boyfriend at his home on F Street when a knock on the door changed her life.

Police say Sandrisha Wesley was shot in the leg on December 10. She has undergone five surgeries and said she may not be able to walk on her left leg for up to a year.

Wesley told FOX 12 that four young men barged in and ordered her and her boyfriend on the ground, threatening them.

She said she tried to crawl away but one of the suspects shot her. Marks from the shotgun blast can still be seen on the dining room floor.

The 17-year-old said the young men hoped to steal marijuana from her boyfriend. While her boyfriend was not hurt, Wesley now spends her days either on the sofa or in bed.

"I have to sit in pain every day just for some weed," she told FOX 12. "I just don't understand."

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Andrew Adams-Mott, was arrested Wednesday and was in Clark County court Thursday. Adams-Mott is charged with robbery, burglary and assault.

He pleaded not guilty in court to those charges, and his bail was set at $200,000.

Court documents from Clark County state Adams-Mott was armed with a gun at the time of the incident, but he was not charged with shooting Wesley.

She believes Adams-Mott was the ringleader in the incident but said it was a different man who shot her.

Police are still looking for more suspects in this case.

While Wesley's leg wound prevented her from coming to court Thursday, members of her family were there, including her mom, Candace Wesley.

"I'm angry and I don't think I can express my full emotion," she told FOX 12. "How I feel right now? Very angry."

Family members added that they hope the remaining suspects are caught soon. They have also started a YouCaring campaign to help pay for Wesley's medical expenses.