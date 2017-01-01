Sand Springs woman opens care closet to help foster families

A Sand Springs woman has collected more than $10,000 worth of clothes and toys for families with foster children. She's collected so much that she's now helping any Sand Springs family in need.

Scroll for more content...

Katie Acuna loves to watch her daughter play.

"Our surprise was born in May," she said.

Little Gwedoline watches her mom fold clothes and place in specific piles. She's just one of Acuna's prized possessions.

"I started in my basement, and I had saved my kids clothes and wanted to have them available for foster placements," she said.

Acuna's basement quickly became a shop for friends and a donation center after the idea of collecting necessities for foster families spread throughout Sand Springs.

"My basement got overflowed with clothes," she said.

Her father offered her a bigger space next to his refurbished computer business.

"Sometimes they'll bring a bag or two, sometimes I go and unlock the door because they've brought 12 boxes, which happened just a couple of weeks ago," Katie's father William Black said.

Since June, the mother of three has collected more than $10,000 in donations.

Every bin is full and toys are packed tightly on shelves. With more than enough, the former teacher is opening the doors to any Sand Springs family in need.

"I've seen children that come to school without a coat, without socks and shoes that fit properly and so that's where my passion came," Acuna said.

As donations continue to pile in, Acuna is happy to have her children by her side.