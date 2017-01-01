Buh-bye 2017. Well, hello 2018!

Breathe everyone. 2017 is (almost) OVER. There's so much to look forward to next year. We'll get to that in a second. But first, here's a look back at the year that was.

If 2016 was the revenge of the forgotten-(Trump's victory, Brexit, and the rise of populist nationalism), 2017 was the year of boiling antagonisms: a year that didn't just shake things up; it blew them up.

Feminism was Webster's word of the year. And rightly so, this was the year when women, who'd been speaking out for forever, were finally heard.

The #MeToo hashtag revealed an iceberg of sexual harassment in the US that had been hidden for decades.-In politics, business and media, the powerful were brought crashing down.

Of course, 2017 was President Trump's first year in office. And it revealed a political landscape deeply fractured along lines of race, generation, class and geography. -Each side appeared-increasingly uncomprehending of the other -- and increasingly dubious that it's possible, or even desirable, to bridge their differences.

2017 felt like the year of nostalgic deaths. From Hugh Hefner-to Jerry Lewis-to Tom Petty, so many of the "greats" tied to the past, who gave their fans a sense of time and place, passed away.

Yes, it was a year when we laughed, we cried, we cry-laughed and, when words failed us, we relied on the sage power of GIFs.

It's no surprise the most popular GIF of the year is an expression of confused, slightly offended disbelief.

Have a Happy New Year.