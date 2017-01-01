wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Gunmen open fire at Coptic Christian church near Cairo

Gunmen opened fire at a church on the outskirts of Cairo on Friday, causing a number of injuries, the state-owned Al-...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 4:52 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 5:15 AM

Gunmen opened fire at a church on the outskirts of Cairo on Friday, causing a number of injuries, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Scroll for more content...

Egyptian security forces killed one of the gunmen at the Mary Mina Church in Helwan, a district on the southern edge of the Egyptian capital. It was not immediately clear who the gunmen were or how many were involved in the attack.

Al-Ahram cited security officials saying that there were "a number of injuries."

A security cordon has been put up at the scene as senior officials headed to the site.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events