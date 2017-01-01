NJ teen pleads guilty to dragging, kicking teacher in the face

A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to dragging a teacher and kicking him in the face outside of North Bergen High School after the history teacher tried to break up a fight between two teenage girls.

Video posted to social media shows Luis Flores jumping the teacher from behind, before grabbing him by the back of the shirt collar.

"Who are you, buddy?" the teacher can be heard shouting after he recovers from the blows.

Flores has never attended North Bergen High School, so it's unclear why he jumped in the fight on Jan. 8, according to the school district.

He has a prior criminal record and was brought to the Hudson County Jail. He's facing assault, riot and disorderly persons charges, according to the court. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19.

Two girls and a boy were charged with disorderly conduct.

"We would like the public to rest assured that the safety of the students at North Bergen High School has never been better," a spokesperson for the school district said.

"This was an unfortunate and isolated incident off school grounds and not indicative of the conduct of the majority of the student body at the High School and throughout the district."