One person dead in Morrow trench collapse, Warren County officials say

One person died when a trench collapsed in a Morrow neighborhood Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson from the Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

A trench in the Woodlands at Morrow neighborhood collapsed around 12:05 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatchers.

Construction crews were at the scene of the trench on Anne Marie Drive when it collapsed, as shown in Chopper 9's aerial video. The equipment and trucks at the scene say "JK Excavating."

Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue arrived at the scene just after 1:15 p.m.

Just before 3 p.m., Lt. John Faine said the mission is now, officially, a mission to recover the deceased person's body.