Firefighters brave bitter cold temps to battle fire

First responders don't have the luxury to stay inside on a bitterly cold day.

Hartford firefighters were busy Thursday morning when a multi-family home on Bulkeley Avenue caught fire.

Officials say at least 12 people were displaced because of the fire, which officials say started in the basement and crept up to the first floor.

Crews quickly knocked the fire down, but subzero wind chills changed the approach.

Fire officials say the cold presents other obstacles too.

"To operate on scene, it becomes dangerous and slippery. Hoses can freeze, hydrants can freeze so time is of the essence," said Hartford Deputy Fire Chief James York.

A bus was part of the response, being available for victims and firefighters to warm up.

"We needed to quickly make accommodations to get them out of the weather. I think we put a few people in one of the fire trucks," York said.

Thankfully there are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.