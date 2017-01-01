Phoenix mother of 7 killed in Christmas Day shooting

Police are trying to find the person who gunned down a Phoenix mother of seven.

The victim's body was found in an alley near S. Central and W. St. Catherine avenues in Phoenix on Christmas night.

Police say she had been shot.

"She was a good person. She always helped everybody when [they] needed help," said Cecila Jimenez, the victim's cousin.

Earlier in the day, 33-year-old Candy Salazar was expected at a family Christmas gathering but never showed up.

Her sister, Davina Montez, started to worry.

"When I heard about my sister I felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest. But after that I immediately thought, 'Stay strong for the kids,'" said Montez.

Salazar was the mother of seven children. Her youngest was just 4 months old and her oldest was 15 years old.

"I can't imagine what it's going to do to her children," said Montez.

Now at just 22 years old, Montez is preparing to take them all in.

"My sister did not deserve this. She left behind so many kids and loved ones that [sic] just adored her. And I really hope they find the person that [sic] did this to her because she didn't deserve it," she said.

Police are still investigating. So far no one has been arrested.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to support the victim's children.

They plan to hold a vigil where her body was found on Friday night at 7 p.m.