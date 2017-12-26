4 people found dead in basement in New York

New York authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after the bodies were found in a basement apartment in Troy a day after Christmas.

Police and medics found the victims after a property manager reported four unresponsive people in the basement Tuesday, Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf told CNN affiliate WTEN. Authorities are not releasing their identities pending notification of next-of-kin.

DeWolf said he believes the deaths are an isolated incident, but urged residents to remain cautious as detectives process the scene and speak with the victims' relatives.

"Unfortunately, it's horrible, terrible, sad, especially at this time of the year that there's four deceased folks in there," he told the affiliate. "We're gonna do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here."

Troy Police Sgt. Mark Malloy told CNN that the deaths appear suspicious. He said no arrests had been made by Tuesday night.

Troy is about 10 miles from the state capital of Albany and about 160 miles north of New York City.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Troy Police Department.