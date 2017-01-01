NC woman wins $200K on 4-month-old winning lottery ticket just days before Christmas

A North Carolina woman won $200,000 off a four-month-old lottery ticket just days before Christmas, according to lottery officials.

Scroll for more content...

Teresa King, of Fletcher, bought the ticket at a gas station in Asheville several months ago.

"My husband and I keep the tickets in a little dresser beside our bed. We had so much going on, we just forgot about them," King said.

She recently took the tickets back to the store to check them and learned she had won $200,000.

King's ticket for the Aug. 19 drawing was, in fact, a winner. It beat odds of one in 913,129 to win the prize.

"It's a Christmas miracle," King said. "It's one of those treasures I found that I didn't know I had."

On Thursday, King claimed the prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $139,002.