A volunteer of 26 years passes out Christmas meals with Salvation Army

In the spirit of spending time with family and friends, the Salvation Army of Mobile held its annual Christmas lunch. Around 50 volunteers served nearly 1,000 meals Christmas day.

Scroll for more content...

FOX10 talked to a volunteer of 26 years who isn't letting some health problems ruin her Christmas spirit. A year and a half ago, 51-year-old Marian Johnson woke up with a strange feeling on her face. She was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy.

Johnson said, "It causes my eyes to run water and my face to have droopiness and also a little twist to my face." During the same time, Johnson was suffering from Alopecia, a hair loss condition. Johnson said she was losing her a hair at a fast rate. Despite her physical appearance she battles with every day, Johnson focuses on volunteering with the Salvation Army.

Each volunteer passes a hot plate filled with turkey, ham, stuffing, green beans and sweets. "It's giving back in such a small way and to serve and giving back to someone less fortunate than you are," Johnson said.

Johnson said she volunteers for those who don't have family to spend with on Christmas day or someone facing daily challenges like James Rivers who lost his sight 12 years ago from Glaucoma and is a recovering addict. "It is truly a blessing to be able to be helped by the Salvation Army," Rivers said.

As others around the world are unwrapping presents, people consider the warm food and the company of others a simple gift. "It feels good, it feels like I am with family and everything," said one recipient. Another added, "Amazing the food is great."

As a recent retiree from the Mobile County Jail Johnson plans to give her time to the Salvation Army even more. "It is a family, it is a family" she explained.

The Salvation Army said this was one of the bigger Christmas lunches they had, thank in large part to nearly 50 volunteers.