Grandfather, grandson killed in Christmas morning fire in Warren County

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office is investigating after a 78-year-old man and his 17-year-old gran...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2017 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 5:21 AM

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office is investigating after a 78-year-old man and his 17-year-old grandson died in a fire on Christmas morning.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. in Warrenton, Georgia, killing Robert Franklin and his grandson, Bob Frails. Franklin's wife, Toni, and his other grandson, Tyrese Franklin, were transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

"The exact cause of this deadly and destructive blaze is unknown at this time," said Deputy Insurance and Fire Commissioner Jay Florence in a release. "Fire investigators with our office believe a space heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire."

