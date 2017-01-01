Massive brawl erupts at Christmas toy giveaway in Detroit

One woman was arrested after a massive brawl erupted Saturday night at a Christmas toy giveaway in Detroit, police said.

Scroll for more content...

It happened at about 7 p.m. at the Tower Center Mall on Detroit's west side.

The giveaway is held annually to provide Christmas gifts for kids in the city of Detroit.

"People are already under a lot of stress," said event organizer John Cromer. "I want to tell you that has nothing to do with toys making impacts."

Police said a 39-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a 30-year-old woman inside the building. The woman was not injured.

The suspect had two children with her at the time of the brawl, police. They were taken to the Detroit Police Second Precinct where family members picked them up.

Strike force units were called in to control the crowd, police added. Several hundred people were inside the building at the time of the brawl.