Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Russian officials barred activist Alexey Navalny from entering the country's presidential race a day after he held nomination gatherings to kick off his run, according to state-run media outlet RIA-Novosti. Russia's Central Election Commission denied Navalny's registration the day after he submitted it, citing a previous embezzlement conviction, RIA-Novosti reported. Navalny has said the conviction was politically motivated to block his presidential bid.