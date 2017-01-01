Community rallies around officer's family after fire destroys their home days before Christmas

A GofundMe page was created for a veteran police officer and his family who lost everything when their Moscow Mills home caught fire Thursday.

Behind the Badge-O'Fallon, Missouri, an organization made up of police wives, created the fundraising page for Ofc. Montana Stephenson and his family shortly after news of the fire.

According to the Gofundme page, the officer's family made it out safely but the fire destroyed their home.

Ofc. Stephenson, who is also a member of the St. Charles SWAT team was named an employee of the month by O'Fallon Police Department in July 2015.