Drivers prepare for wintry conditions before holiday travel

Many people are preparing for winter weather conditions as they begin their holiday travel.

Scroll for more content...

It was a busy day at Les Schwab's across the Portland metro area on Thursday.

"I'm here to get snow tires," said Jeff Hirsch. "I should've done it when the calendar said December."

Hirsch was the last customer at a Les Schwab in Beaverton, coming in at 1:30 p.m.

"I can't imagine the wait's gonna get any less if the weather gets any worse," said Hirsch.

If the weather does get any worse, the Oregon Department of Transportation says crews will be out de-icing, sanding, and plowing. However, they say those tools don't make the roads 100 percent safe.

"Yeah, I've seen plenty of accidents on 14 and here and the parking lot and Cape Horn and all that," said Jerry Bowlby who lives in Stevenson.

Bowlby says he switches trucks if the weather gets bad.

"I'm ready. I've got four cords of wood, I've got food stocked up, I've got three months of dog food stocked up. I'm ready to go," Bowlby said.

This time of year, the Columbia River Gorge usually gets more winter weather than the Portland metro area. People who live in the Gorge don't delay when preparing themselves for winter.

"My husband took care of that three weeks ago," Wendy Repman said about getting snow tires. "Right now it's icy. It's white ice."

ODOT says anyone who is traveling for the holidays should check road conditions before they go. Snow tires or chains may be required on their trip.

ODOT also says they are working round the clock in some parts of Oregon and has crews on call.