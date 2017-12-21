How each country voted at the UN on Jerusalem status resolution

US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was condemned by 128 countries in a United Nations vote Thursday.
Nine countries supported the US' decision, 35 abstained and another 21 did not participate in the vote.
Turkey and Yemen co-sponsored the draft resolution which called on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.
Later Thursday, a "Save the Date" invitation from US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was sent to the 64 countries who did not support the resolution to attend a reception to thank them for their "friendship to the United States."
Here's how each of the countries voted, according to the UN:
Voted "No" to the resolution: 9
Guatemala
Honduras
Israel
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Nauru
Palau
Togo
US
Abstained: 35
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Australia
Bahamas
Benin
Bhutan
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cameroon
Canada
Colombia
Croatia
Czech Republic
Dominican Republic
Equatorial Guinea
Fiji
Haiti
Hungary
Jamaica
Latvia
Lesotho
Kiribati
Malawi
Mexico
Panama
Paraguay
Philippines
Poland
Romania
Rwanda
Solomon Islands
South Sudan
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
Uganda
Vanuatu
Voted "Yes" to the resolution: 128
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cape Verde
Cambodia
Chad
Chile
China
Comoros
Congo
Costa Rica
Cuba
Cyprus
Denmark
Dijbouti
Dominica
Ecuador
Egypt
Eritrea
Estonia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Grenada
Guinea
Guyana
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Italy
Ivory Coast
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Mauritania
Mauritius
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
Peru
Portugal
Qatar
Russia
St Vincent and Grenadines
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Macedonia
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zimbabwe