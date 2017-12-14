Pelosi urges Ryan not to let House Russia probe shut down

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sent a letter Thursday to House Speaker Paul Ryan urging him not to allow the House Russia investigation to be shut down.

Scroll for more content...

Pelosi's letter says Democrats are "deeply concerned by the Majority's efforts to curtail the House Intelligence Committee investigation and its overall failure to address Russia's meddling in the 2016 election."

"Nothing less than America's democracy and national security are at stake, and therefore we must fully investigate Russia's assault on our election systems to prevent future foreign attacks," the California Democrat wrote. "We expect that you will take urgent action to ensure this investigation can continue, and justice can be pursued, unhindered."

Related: Top FBI official grilled on Comey, Clinton in Hill testimony

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, warned last week that he was concerned House Republicans might end the committee's Russia investigation at the end of the year, with no witnesses yet scheduled in 2018.

The committee's Republican leaders say they still have more witnesses to speak with, though they add that they hope to conclude their investigation as quickly as they can.

Earlier this week, Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said: "The House Permanent Select Committee on Investigation is conducting a thorough and professional investigation into Russian meddling and is following the facts wherever they may lead."