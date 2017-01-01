Caught On Camera: UPS Delivery Man Steals Package

A stole package has been returned to a Fort Smith man after a United Parcel Service delivery man stole it, and police said it's all caught on a doorbell camera.

Scroll for more content...

Rudy Ledbetter received a notification that two packages had been delivered to his home by UPS, but when he opened his doorbell video surveillance app, he noticed the delivery man had taken a package with him.

In the surveillance video, the UPS workers sets both packages down, but comes back up with one of them. He then stuffs it into his pants, rings the doorbell and runs off.

"I don't know that he knew what was in it," Ledbetter said. "It was small and he thought he could just take it."

Ledbetter said the package was worth less than $15 and part of an order he placed for a Secret Santa game.

"I feel pretty betrayed," Ledbetter said. "I spent time searching for this stuff, and then somebody takes it. If you can't trust the people delivering your packages, who can you trust?"

Ledbetter contacted management at UPS, and an investigation was launched.

Ledbetter did not file a claim, but was able to get his package back.

5NEWS reached out to UPS about the theft and the investigation, but did not hear back from the company.

Ledbetter said he hopes to spread the word to protect others and encourage homeowners to get a doorbell camera.

"It records whoever comes to your house," Ledbetter said. "It might prevent your Christmas from being ruined."

Ledbetter said after he sent the videos to UPS, a security worker traveled to Fort Smith to investigate.

He said the package was found in the employee's backpack.