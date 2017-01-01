Valley preschoolers make sure seniors aren't forgotten this holiday season

Tuesday morning, as Davis Madden got dressed for school, he knew he wanted to dress nice.

"This is a tie," he said pointing to his shirt. "It's bow tie Tuesday."

Davis, at five years old, said he wanted to dress up and make sure he looked handsome. The tie and extra effort were because Davis, and the rest of his preschool from Faith Lutheran were going to make some new friends at Las Ventanas at Summerlin.

The group of seniors who Davis and his class were visiting were a part of their memory care center, and had all suffered from dementia or Alzheimer's. But many wouldn't know it. The second the seniors saw the kids, they lit up.

"It makes them feel so special whenever they have guests," Pat Mallory said. Mallory's aunt lives at Las Ventanas.

The seniors and kids did crafts, sang songs and ate plenty of sweets. Davis said besides the sweets, his favorite part of visiting his new friends was spreading holiday cheer.

"You need to be nice, and thankful. It's Jesus' birthday," he said.

Davis paused, played with his tie, and finished by saying: "I had a great day."