Sheriff: Baby Found Dead After Gas Explosion At Paris Home

Police are investigating after a baby was found dead following a gas explosion at a Paris home early Thursday morning (Dec. 21).

Scroll for more content...

Dispatchers said the explosion happened around 5 a.m. at a home located on the 1700 block of South Elm Street.

According to Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks, while crews were working to clear the home a baby was found dead. Sheriff Hicks said several other children were also in the home at the time of the explosion, but no other injuries were reported.

Arkansas State Police has been requested to investigate the death of the child, according to a press release.

The American Red Cross is working with the family and providing them with emergency funds.