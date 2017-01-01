A Makiki woman was handed to keys to a car Monday and moved her to tears.

Deborah Lo and her family was struggling with car repairs and payments and were in need of a reliable car to get them to work and school.

A donation from First Insurance Company of Hawaii, Aiea Collision Center and Tony Nissan was part of the "Adopt a Family" program through Helping Hands Hawaii. They stepped-up and gifted a 2011 Nissan Versa.

"This family is actually working very hard to get their life together so we're very grateful for people who can step in to help," Jan Harada with Helping Hands Hawaii said.

Helping Hands Hawaii counts more than 800 families in need of assistance this Christmas, about a 50-percent increase from last year.