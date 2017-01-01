Metro East man spreading Christmas cheer with generator and string of lights

A man in East Carondelet, Illinois is working to spread Christmas cheer.

"It's for the holidays. It's for my wife. I'm trying to get her the spirit back," said William McClure.

McClure's wife said he's been battling cancer for years and while he's exhausted from treatment, he wasn't going to give up on turning his yard into a holiday spectacle.

His neighbor Michael McIntyre said he gave McClure his decorations to add to his collection.

"This is the meaning of Christmas we're supposed to think about our fellow men and be there for him," said McIntyre.

McClure hopes the lights boost everyone's spirits and for him, it's encouragement to keep fighting.

"I wish everybody a Merry Christmas," said McClure.