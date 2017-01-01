Santa directs traffic after students raise money for injured Arnold officer

It was hard to miss the jolly traffic director outside of Seckman High School on Tuesday.

The holiday cheer was for a good cause to support severely injured Arnold Officer Ryan O'Connor.

"I'm really glad we can help out the community and Officer O'Connor and hope he's doing great," said student Melanie Winkler.

The man is red was actually Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Marc Gibson. He's also the school resource officer.

Gibson made a wager with the students. If the student council raised $500 to support Officer O'Connor, who was shot two weeks ago, he would direct traffic in Santa's suit.

The students passed their goal and on Tuesday Deputy Gibson paid up and borrowed Santa's suit for duty.

Wednesday more support will come to Officer O'Connor and his family as he continues to recover at the hospital.

A Dine Out for Officer O'Connor is happening all day Wednesday with more than 60 restaurants and an ax-throwing company participating.

"That's something we have to do, we're a part of the community. Arnold is a big ole family, you got to stick together and help each other out," said Joe Smugala with Smugala's Pizza Pub.

You can find a list of participating businesses at this link.