LeBron James Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of basketball player LeBron James.

Personal: Birth date: December 30, 1984

Birth place: Akron, Ohio

Birth name: LeBron Raymone James

Father: Anthony McClelland

Mother: Gloria James

Marriage: Savannah (Brinson) James (September 2013-present)

Children: Zhuri Nova, Bryce Maximus and LeBron Jr.

Other Facts: James also played football in high school.

Runs a non-profit organization called Family Foundation, which helps needy children in his hometown area.

Has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013).

Has been to the NBA All-Star Game every year since 2005.

Named the NBA Finals MVP three times (2012, 2013, 2016).

Is nicknamed "King James."

Has played for the US national team in the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics. They won gold in their last two appearances.

Owned a very small stake in Beats Electronics, which was sold to Apple, Inc. for $3 billion in June 2014, reportedly netting him around $30 million in cash and stocks.

Timeline: 2000 - Helps lead high school team to the state championship. They won the championship three of the four seasons he played.

February 18, 2002 - James is featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the words, "The Chosen One."

June 26, 2003 - Is chosen No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA draft.

2004 - Earns the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy as Rookie Player of the Year.

March 27, 2004 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score more than 40 points in a game. He scores 41 points against the New Jersey Nets.

August 2004 - Makes his first Olympics appearance for the US national team.

November 27, 2004 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score 2,000 points in their career.

January 19, 2005 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double.

February 8, 2005 - Is named a starter for the NBA's Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

March 20, 2005 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score more than 50 points in a game. He scores 56 against the Toronto Raptors.

February 19, 2006 - Is named to the All-Star Team again and becomes the youngest MVP of the game.

July 10, 2010 - Announces he is leaving the Cavaliers to become part of the Miami Heat.

June 21, 2012 - The Miami Heat win the NBA Finals, marking James' first championship.

January 16, 2013 - Becomes the youngest NBA player to score 20,000 points.

June 24, 2014 - Chooses to become a free agent.

July 11, 2014 - James tells Sports Illustrated that he'll leave the Miami Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

December 7, 2015 - Nike confirms that it has signed a lifetime deal with James.

June 19, 2016 - The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in a deciding Game 7 to win the NBA Championship. James is unanimously named the Finals MVP; his performance helps the Cavaliers to capture the first major sports championship that a Cleveland team has won since 1964.

May 25, 2017 - James passes Michael Jordan as the NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader with 5,995 points. Jordan's record of 5,987 held for 20 years.

May 31, 2017 - Police tell CNN that a racist slur was spray-painted on the front gate of James' Los Angeles home. At a press conference in Oakland, California, James comments on the state of race relations in the United States. "No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough."

June 2017 - Is ranked No. 2 on Forbes' list of the world's highest paid athletes.