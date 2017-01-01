Local cook turns into Santa

An Atlanta chef made good on his promise to collect toys for charity. CBS46 first told you about his plan to collect 100 toys, and what he would do if he met his goal.

Tim Daley has had a lot of haircuts in his life; however, he's never dyed his beard, let alone his hair.

"I'm a little nervous," said Daley.

But Monday, at Salon Arcaro, the Roswell Taco Mac chef is going all white for charity...thanks to a bet with coworkers.

"One night after work we were just hanging out and we were just making a joke that he should dye is hair white and be Santa for Christmas and he said the only way he would do it is if we were able to help him raise a certain amount of toys," said Daley.

The toys will go to needy children and Daley is turning into Santa to play the part.

"I'm probably going to have to apply it...take it off, reapply it, I'm thinking about three times."

But to Tim, the toys, the hair, the beard and the suit represent more than a bet they give him hope that dozen's of children will have a Happy Christmas thanks to the generosity of others.

"There's just so many kids out there that you know they wake up to next than nothing. And if we could contribute something to that it means all the world to me...it really does."

"A local charity is scheduled to pick the toys up from taco mac, sometime this week just in time for Christmas," said Daley.