Delta CEO seeking compensation for lost revenue due to power outage

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says the company is looking to be compensated for lost revenue due to the power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

The outage stranded thousands of passengers and forced cancellations across the country, leaving airlines to reschedule flights and provide travel reimbursements for weary travelers.

Although a definitive cause has not been established, according to Georgia Power officials, a piece of switchgear located in an underground electrical facility could have failed and started a fire.

The fire was safely extinguished by fire crews before Georgia Power could enter the area to assess damage and begin repairs. In addition to the fire, responding crews faced hazardous fumes and smoke which had to fully clear prior to beginning restoration work.

Power was restored to the facility around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

Delta Air Lines alone were forced to cancel as many as 1,400 flights.