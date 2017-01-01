Self-driving tech developer speaks at UNO after student upgrades car

Brevan Jorgenson has one high-tech ride, at least he does now.

When he first bought it, it was a typical Honda Civic, but he then upgraded it with 'do it yourself' self-driving technology.

"My peers they're like, 'so are you doing homework, or taking a nap?' ...and I'm like, no I'm still paying attention, but your cognitive load when your car is driving itself goes down a lot," said Jorgenson.

The brain child behind this installable technology is George Hotz, the founder of Comma.ai, who is known in the programming world for unlocking the security protocols of his iPhone and PS3 gaming system.

He spoke to a crowd of students at the University of Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday and explained why he focuses on upgrading cars rather than going the Tesla route, which manufactures the self-driving car as a whole.

"Building cars takes a long time," said Hotz. "Building additions to cars is a whole lot easier."

Three gadgets allow certain newer Honda and Toyota models to self-drive. This includes the Civic.

Jorgenson says you can think of the technology as glorified cruise control.

"A lot of the updates now are just fine tuning the user experience," he said.

Jorgenson says he spent less than $900 on the self-driving software and hardware, and used it during a car ride from Omaha to Denver with no issues.