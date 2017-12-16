Neil deGrasse Tyson on UFOs: 'Call me when you have a dinner invite from an alien'

wx_icon Mason City 19°

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 10:08 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 4:19 AM

There has been a lot of talk about the existence of aliens and UFOs following reports that the Pentagon has researched them, but astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson isn't convinced, or frankly, interested.

"Call me when you have a dinner invite from an alien," he told CNN's Alisyn Camerota during a "New Day" appearance Wednesday morning. "The evidence is so paltry for aliens to visit Earth, I have no further interest."

Tyson explained that by their very nature, unidentified flying objects are, well, unidentified, so a video recently released by the Department of Defense showing a UFO off the coast of San Diego in 2004 doesn't faze him.

"The universe brims with mysteries. Just because you don't know what it is you're looking at doesn't mean it's intelligent aliens visiting from another planet," he said.

"Scientists live in mystery every day of our lives ... People are uncomfortable not knowing, not the scientists. I'm fine. We don't know what it is. Keep checking it out."

As for the intrigue surrounding why the Pentagon would be studying UFOs if there are likely no aliens steering them, Tyson said, "It's a flying object and we don't know what it is. I would hope somebody's checking it out!"

