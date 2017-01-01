School consolidation proposal would close four schools

On Tuesday evening, Hartford's superintendent of schools unveiled a controversial proposal that would change the face of schools in the city.

The plan would close four district schools over the next three years and relocate several others.

The recommendations come after reviewing a detailed study and hearing from the community.

In May, the district was $3 million in the red and talked about cutting 80 jobs.

The proposal would also transform every pre-k through eighth grade school into two separate schools.

The plan would save the district $15 million a year, which is money it desperately needs, but it would also result in more than 20 percent of district kids going to a different location for school.

Ultimately it's up to the school board to decide.