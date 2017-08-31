Trump's first year in video review

Whether you think it was a total dumpster fire or the beginning of a great new America, it's hard to remember what exactly we all survived in this first year of President Donald Trump.

Take a look at the video above, which has one brief moment from each week of his presidency so far and traces the major moments since Trump took office. You'll see some of the same themes come up over the course of the year.

Trump's push to repeal Obamacare took priority in the early months of the administration. While a complete overhaul has been shelved for now, Congress is ready to strike down the Obamacare mandate in it's package of tax cuts.

Also on the bright side for Trump, the Republicans' tax plan passed both chambers of Congress. He got Neil Gorsuch on the bench at the Supreme Court. And unemployment is at its lowest in 17 years -- the economy isn't doing too bad.

Another of Trump's recurring campaign promises was to build a border wall between the US and Mexico. We've seen some prototypes, but no wall yet.

Then there were the things Trump couldn't have planned for: the shooting in Las Vegas, the hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas, and the North Korean nuclear threat. The Las Vegas shooting didn't lead to more gun control. It's still unclear how many people died as a result of Hurricane Maria. And North Korea has found itself a centerpiece of Trump's recently released national security strategy.

The story that cast a lingering shadow over Trump's first year was the Russia investigation. Two of his former campaign officials were indicted on charges including conspiracy and money laundering. His former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, as did a former campaign adviser. The question of late has been whether or not Trump will find a way to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump himself has dismissed that story.