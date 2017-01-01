Two Bakersfield high school students receive scholarships from US Marines

A pair of local high schoolers will have their college careers completely paid for after earning scholarships from the United States Marine Corps.

Ahmed Baameur from East Bakersfield High and April Cierley from Highland High each received $180,000 towards college.

The scholarships are from the United States Marine Corps' Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps.

After graduating college, both Baameur and Cierley will be commissioned as officers with the Marines. Baameur is going to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Cierley will attend U.C. Berkeley.

Baameur said he wants to become a pilot with the Marine Corps and Cierley said she hopes to eventually join NASA.