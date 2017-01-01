Omaha man flies cross country dressed as elf to raise money for St. Jude's

An Omaha man is flying across the U.S. Tuesday to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I am doing a costume fundraiser is what I call it," Andrew Dean said. "On the holidays to make people smile I find that it's just fun to wear different costumes costumes."

Dean will fly through Omaha, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis and back all in one day. His goal is to raise $20,000 in 20 hours.

"I'll be doing fundraisers in-flight just describing what I'm doing and why am doing it and asking for donations on the plane. On layovers I'll be walking through the terminals and in different Delta sky club's raising money there as well. Then I'll be Tweeting, Instagraming and Facebooking the whole entire adventure," he said.

Dean is used to drawing attention in costumes. He was his high school and college's mascot. Now, he says, he's costuming for collections for a cause. In the spring, he sports all pink get ups to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Omaha (his mom is a breast cancer survivor). This is the second year he's been an "elf on the shelf" in airplanes.

"It's not just about me doing this it's about all of us doing it together as a group," he said.

Follow #andrewtheelf at andrewtheelf.com.