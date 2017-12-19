These are the Republicans who voted 'no' on the tax bill

The final version of the GOP's tax reform bill passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, sending it on to the Senate, where it's also expected to pass.
Although it passed along party lines and is considered token legislation for the Republican Party, it wasn't a unanimous "yes" vote for House Republicans.
These are the Republicans who voted against the tax bill:
- Rep. Dan Donovan, New York
- Rep. John Faso, New York
- Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, New Jersey
- Rep. Darrell Issa, California
- Rep. Walter Jones, North Carolina
- Rep. Peter King, New York
- Rep. Leonard Lance, New Jersey
- Rep. Frank LoBiondo, New Jersey
- Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, California
- Rep. Christopher Smith, New Jersey
- Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York
- Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York
These 12 lawmakers voted "no" on the earlier House version of the bill, too. California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock also opposed that version, but flipped to vote "yes" on the final bill Tuesday.
The Senate is expected to vote on the legislation Tuesday evening.