Blood donors wait hours in line at Olympia, WA center after hearing about train derailment

Bloodworks Northwest put out a call Monday to people about how they could help after the train derailment: by donating blood.

Donors at the center in Olympia, Washington said they waited in line for hours after hearing about the news. They said there were hundreds of people, just at this location alone.

Donors told FOX 12 that an event like this really shows how strong a community is when people come together.

Hayden Klein waited four hours to donate blood.

"I rushed over. Yeah. Thought I'd help out however I could," he said.

Devon Stone also waited hours in line on her day off.

"The families that are dealing with the losses and the injuries so close to Christmas, I mean it's a week away. That's what motivated me to come down here. I haven't had a day off in two weeks and I'm like, 'OK well, I would still rather come down here than sit at home,'" she said.

Bloodworks Northwest tweeted that they've issued more than 150 units of blood because of the Amtrak crash.

Though they said their immediate need was met Monday, donations are still needed through the rest of the week.

The center said it's critical to replenish local blood supply for the holidays.