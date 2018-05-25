Clear

Weekend sports anchor/reporter

KIMT

KIMT-TV is seeking a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter for our Rochester, Minnesota studio.

KIMT-TV is seeking a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter for our Rochester, Minnesota studio. Join an award-winning sports team that boasts the best local sports coverage in the area. Go beyond the highlights by telling traditional and non-traditional sports stores from Minnesota and Iowa. In the past year, our sports team has covered the Super Bowl, Division I and various college events, along with being the best outlet for prep sports in the market.

A four-year degree in Broadcast Journalism or Broadcast Communications is required. Applicants must be able to shoot, write and edit compelling content for multiple platforms. Candidates must also have a strong understanding of video and audio recording basics with an eye for good visual composition. Previous experience is preferred, but not required

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening. Successful candidate must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
