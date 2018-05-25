Clear
KIMT-TV is seeking a Sports Director for our Rochester, Minnesota studio.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 11:03 AM

KIMT-TV is seeking a Sports Director for our Rochester, Minnesota studio. If you crave local sports and storytelling and have a sense for what is important to the area, this position is for you! We do more local sports coverage than any station in our market. We cover high schools and colleges, from junior college to Division I, in Iowa and Minnesota. KIMT is more stories from more places.

Come live in one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest and work for a company that truly cares about its people. How many times will you get to work for a station that is growing dramatically?

A four-year degree in Broadcast Journalism or Broadcast Communications is required. Candidates must be able to shoot, write and edit compelling content for multiple platforms and have an eye for good visual composition. Applicants must have at least three years of local sports anchoring and reporting experience.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening. Successful candidate must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

EOE/Minorities/Female/Vet/Disability

